Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Snuggles with Pet Cat in Adorable Photos: 'Pure Happiness'
True Thompson is loving her furry feline!
The 4-year-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31, cuddled with her grey cat in an adorable set of photos shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum on Thursday.
The carousel begins with a snap of True sweetly cradling her pet, who's wearing a bedazzled pink collar to match True's pink tulle dress, before she gives her furry friend a kiss in the next picture.
"True and Grey Kitty 🐈⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like," Kardashian wrote alongside the snaps.
RELATED: Tristan Thompson Looks After Daughter True as Khloé Kardashian Jets Off to Kourtney's Italian Wedding
True and Grey Kitty have been going strong since Kardashian first debuted the feline on social media in January, when True couldn't help but sport a big smile alongside the cat.
Kardashian kept the caption simple with a white heart emoji.
In April, True enjoyed a "purrr-fect" birthday party when she turned 4.
The Good American co-founder documented the fun-filled day on her Instagram Story, showing off the pink and purple balloons, flowers, and three-tiered birthday cake she got for her little girl.
For the adorable cat-themed party, True rocked a pink feather-lined dress and matching pink braided hair.
RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Turns 4 — See the Sweet Family Tributes to the Birthday Girl
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The festivities included a trampoline, bounce house and slide, ball pit, face painter, and pool. There was also an appearance from a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat as well as Squishmallow party favors that said, "True, we hope you have the purrr-fect birthday!"
Kardashian filmed True playing in the pool and taking a look at the custom M&Ms with her name and picture on them.
The toddler even got to play with real kittens before posing next to a "Meow" yard sign.