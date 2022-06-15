The mat's new and improved design is made with durable material that won't absorb liquids and is long-lasting even against your dog's nails. (Note that it is not chew proof.) It can be used indoors and out, but to ensure it's extra cold while the sun's out, we recommend keeping it inside in the AC overnight. Before moving the bed, make sure to fold the corners in and lift from the bottom to prevent tears and the foam interior from separating due to water weight.