Deal Alert! The 'Always Cold' Dog Cooling Mat Pet Owners Swear by for Hot Summer Days Is 51% Off
Don't get us wrong, we love summer as much as anyone else, but for dogs, the heat can be too intense. As pet owners, it's our job to ensure they have what they need to stay cool and if you don't have a pool, a dog cooling mat might be the next best thing. Plus, you can use it indoors, too.
The K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Dog Pad is available in small, medium, and large sizes to accommodate any breed, and they're all on sale at Chewy for up to 51 percent off — and it's even cheaper at Amazon. The best part about this cooling mat is it doesn't require a freezer or electricity to stay cool. All you have to do is fill it with cool water and then add air to make it extra comfortable.
Buy It! K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Dog Pad, $49.77–$63.69 (orig. $129.99); chewy.com and amazon.com
The mat's new and improved design is made with durable material that won't absorb liquids and is long-lasting even against your dog's nails. (Note that it is not chew proof.) It can be used indoors and out, but to ensure it's extra cold while the sun's out, we recommend keeping it inside in the AC overnight. Before moving the bed, make sure to fold the corners in and lift from the bottom to prevent tears and the foam interior from separating due to water weight.
With how well this cooling mat is made, we aren't surprised that it has hundreds of five-star reviews from Chewy shoppers who claim it's "always cold" even after hours of use. Another reviewer called it a "must-have for summer" and said it's "highly recommended" for the beach, boat, and porch. Amazon customers also have great things to say about the dog bed and one shopper called it the "ultimate relief" on hot summer days. "It is truly providing my dog with a better life experience," they added.
Not only is the K&H Pet Products Cool Bed III Dog Pad great at keeping your dog happy and comfortable, but it ultimately helps your pet stay safe in the heat. Ensuring your dog's stomach stays cool is crucial in preventing heat exhaustion, as well as having plenty of water available. So add one or two of these cooling dog mats to your cart before the sale ends.
