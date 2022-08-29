Kevin Bacon Sings Beyoncé's Song 'Heated' for His Goats: Watch

Kevin Bacon enjoyed a summer day on his farm by serenading his goats while singing a Beyoncé song

By
Published on August 29, 2022 02:21 PM
Kevin Bacon
Photo: Kevin Bacon/instagram

Kevin Bacon is channeling his inner Beyoncé!

The 64-year-old actor serenaded his goats on his family farm on Monday and played the guitar while wearing a white tank top, green pants and ironically, red-and-pink Air Max 90 "Bacon" sneakers.

"Hot day, hot summer," he said in the Instagram video before he strummed his red guitar while sitting on a wooden structure surrounded by three of his goats. He then sang a rendition of Beyoncé's song "Heated," which is a single off her latest album, Rennaissance.

"Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Ivy on me/I've gotta fan myself off," he sang as one of the goats climbed on top of the structure to get closer to the guitar.

Bacon captioned the clip, "Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @Beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance."

Renaissance was released last month and marks Beyoncé's first solo album in six years.

Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, who wed back in 1988, are avid animal lovers and have shared videos in the past from their family's farm in Connecticut.

In January, the couple serenaded some of their farm animals as they performed a sweet acoustic duet in a video Bacon later posted on social media.

Kevin Bacon Posts Tribute After Dog Lilly Dies
Kevin Bacon/Instagram

"Like so many others I couldn't get enough of Peter Jackson's brilliant Get Back," Bacon wrote. "Watching The Beatles write a song asks the question how much of genius is inspiration and how much is perspiration? Are artists born with that kind of talent or is it the ten thousand hours. Anyway here's #GoatSongs with @kyrasedgwickofficial."

In the video, the couple sat outside a barn. A thin layer of snow was on the ground while they performed their rendition of the 1969 track, "Two of Us," by The Beatles. Bacon strummed a guitar as Sedgwick played the ukulele, while pigs, goats, and miniature ponies grazed around their feet.

"See this goat here, this is a Pygmy, which is why we're going to do this song," he said while petting a brown goat, before reciting the song's preface: " 'I Dig a Pygmy' by Charles Hawtrey and the Deaf Aids / Phase one, in which Doris gets her oats."

Sedgwick stood up and danced around at the end of the video as she was joined by the Pygmy goat.

