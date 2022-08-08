Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet.

On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post.

Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time with the four-legged furry friend in his Instagram post, including a shot of the They/Them actor cuddling with the pup. He captioned the photo collection, "Goodbye sweet Lilly. We miss you already."

Sedgwick, 56, noted how much Lily meant to her in her Instagram post and shared an adorable picture of the pet relaxing in bed.

"Had to say goodbye to our sweet crazy girl today. While she took a piece of my heart with her, it was worth it! RIP Lily 💕," Sedgwick wrote with the photo.

Kevin Bacon/Instagram

Bacon and Sedgwick, who wed back in 1988, are avid animal lovers and have shared videos in the past from their family's farm in Connecticut.

In January, the couple serenaded some of their farm animals as they performed a sweet acoustic duet in a video Bacon later posted on social media.

"Like so many others I couldn't get enough of Peter Jackson's brilliant Get Back," Bacon wrote. "Watching The Beatles write a song asks the question how much of genius is inspiration and how much is perspiration? Are artists born with that kind of talent or is it the ten thousand hours. Anyway here's #GoatSongs with @kyrasedgwickofficial."

In the video, the couple sits outside a barn. A thin layer of snow is on the ground while they perform their rendition of the 1969 track "Two of Us" by The Beatles. Bacon strums a guitar as Sedgwick plays the ukulele, with pigs, goats, and miniature ponies grazing around their feet.