Kerry Washington Mourns the Death of Her Dog Josie: 'She Was My Fur Baby'

Kerry Washington's beloved dog, Josie, has died.

The Scandal star, 44, announced the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing that her Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix had "crossed over and transitioned into a world beyond this one."

"I didn't grow up with a dog. I wasn't aware of what this kind of love could look like or feel like. I didn't understand how it would change me and transform my life," she began in a tribute to the pup.

"To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn't even come close," Washington wrote. "She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner. She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will. She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers."

"My heart unfolded when I met her and she will always live in the very fabric of my being," the Emmy winner continued.

In her post, Washington also shared photos of herself and Josie throughout the years.

"Last night Josie crossed over and transitioned into a world beyond this one. And a piece of my heart went with her," she shared. "We were so deeply blessed to have her for as long as we did. She brought so much joy into our home and into our lives and into the lives of almost everyone she met. I'm so grateful that she chose us."

Calling herself a "dog mom," Washington added that she'll be donating to Wags and Walks, a Los Angeles-based animal rescue, in Josie's name to honor her memory.

"We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha," she wrote.

In addition to being a constant companion to Washington, Josie was also a staple on the set of Scandal. In 2015, the actress told PEOPLE that costar Joshua Malina was the pooch's "favorite" person working on the ABC series.

"I'm pretty sure [Josh] likes her more than he likes me, and I guarantee if anyone asked him, he would agree," she joked. "On our first day back with the cast, she was really excited to see some of her favorite people, like Josh Malina."

In the wake of Josie's death, Washington's Scandal castmate, Katie Lowes, shared her condolences on social media.