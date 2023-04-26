Rescue Throws Big Goodbye Party for Newly Adopted Dog Who Spent Over 1,000 Days at Shelter

After 1,000 days of hoping for a place to call home, Ginny got her wish.

The 5-year-old pit bull mix arrived at the Lexington Humane Society (LHS) as a stray in December 2019.

"No one claimed her, sadly, so she then went up for adoption," Meghan Hawkins, the director of community engagement for LHS, tells PEOPLE of what happened next.

Ginny waited to find her adopter for weeks, which turned into months, which became years. The energetic canine was at LHS for over three years, searching for her perfect pet parent.

"This special girl required a family without children or other animals," Hawkins explains of the factors that made Ginny harder to place, adding that "Ginny has wanted to be the queen of her castle since day one."

The pup's patience paid off. On April 24, Ginny got adopted and went home with a dog lover who was an ideal fit for her needs.

"Not many can tolerate life in a shelter for the amount of time that she has, but Ginny always prevailed, no matter what," Hawkins adds of the pup.

To commemorate Ginny's long-awaited adoption, the Kentucky shelter threw the dog a "huge celebration," where everyone who met the dog or knew her story could be a part of the pup's adoption moment.

"We wanted to celebrate and make it BIG, and we did just that thanks to the event's sponsor, MetLife Pet Insurance! The event was streamed online so Ginny's supporters and fans could watch the momentous occasion. Ginny has gained quite the following on social media," Hawkins says.

Ginny and her adopter, Asden Davis were gifted food, toys, treats, and gift cards — "tokens of our thanks and appreciation for our girl and her new dad," Hawkins adds.

At Ginny's goodbye bash, those in the room felt emotional and "overjoyed" to watch the dog strut off to her new life.

"Here is this dog who's been in our care for over three years. We've become her family, and we think of her as one of our own. But to see how happy she was and how much she and her new dad truly love each other, it brought everyone to tears. Happy tears all around. We were sad to see her go, but oh so happy to watch her proudly leave with her new dad!" Hawkins shares.

After Ginny went to her new home with Davis, LHS finished its adoption celebration with a Facebook post the day after the big party.

"Ah, it's a good morning at LHS. Ginny has left the building and will never have to live in this cage again!!!" LHS, the largest pet adoption agency in central Kentucky, wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Ginny's empty cage.

Hawkins hopes Ginny's story inspires others to adopt their next pet — LHS still has hundreds of adorable animals looking for homes — and have faith in themselves.

"Don't give up. Don't ever give up. We didn't, and Ginny didn't. She finally found her happily ever after, and we couldn't be more thrilled!" Hawkins says.

