Kentucky Ecologists Design Bat-Friendly Bridge to Protect Endangered Species

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet teamed up with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to design a bridge that doubles as a suitable habitat for gray bats

A bridge in Kentucky has become the perfect habitat for bats — and is the first of its kind in the state.

During a routine inspection in 2018, the Bridging Kentucky Project found that a state bridge had deteriorated due to weather, and gray bats lived in the structure's large cracks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the gray bat has been on the endangered species list since 1976. After discovering that the infrastructure was a good habitat for the bats, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) decided to design a new bat-friendly bridge.

"Bats were finding cracks and crevices that were safe from wind, from predators, and safe from rain and it created almost like a cave-like habitat. We wanted to recreate those exact gaps but do it from the very first day the bridge was built and not have to wait for 30 years of deterioration," said Andrew Logsdon, a KYTC ecology and permitting branch manager, in a video detailing the project.

Bat-friendly bridge in Kentucky designed to protect endangered species Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

The KYTC partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to design a bridge that had a habitat for the bats within its structure, include 1.5-inch gaps for the species to use as roosting space.

Construction kicked off in January during gray bats hibernation, and, thanks to the help of ecologists and engineers, the bridge was completed by March.

"This bridge project is the first of its kind in Kentucky, using an innovative and collaborative approach to mitigate the effects of much-needed bridge repairs on an important endangered species," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said, WPSD6 reports. "KYTC delivered a new bridge that is not only safe for motorists but is now providing habitat for an estimated 1,100 gray bats."

Bat-friendly bridge in Kentucky designed to protect endangered species Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the organization's June 2021 survey, the team counted around 400 bats using the bridge as a habitat. Two months later, ecologists estimated that more than 1,100 bats are currently using the bridge.

"It's nice to be able to help an imperial species of bat that is heavily affected by construction, human interaction, as well as white nose syndrome. It's great to be able to aid in that," ecologist Drew Powell said in KYTC's clip.