Dog Mom! Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Raising a Model' as She Shares New Photos of Her Posing Pup
The supermodel also called her Doberman Pinscher a "STUD" on her Instagram Story
Kendall Jenner's fur kid is following in her model footsteps!
On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 24, a slideshow of herself with her Doberman Pinscher, joking on her Instagram that she's "raising a model."
In one picture, the supermodel can be seen posing with the photogenic pup in front of a private jet.
Another shot shows the two standing in front of a mountainous landscape during an outdoor hike.
Kendall also gushed about her beloved pooch on her Instagram Story, sharing a close-up of her canine companion.
"STUD," she captioned the picture.
Over the weekend, Kendall celebrated another member of her family when she reunited with her sisters in honor of Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday.
As seen on social media, the Kardashian-Jenner feted Khloé with an outdoor bash that included plenty of sweet treats, family videos, a multi-colored pink balloon display spelling out the Good America designer's nickname "Koko."
Jenner and her sisters later ended up getting into a playful fight, which Kylie Jenner caught on camera. Playing peacemaker, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up stepping in to try and break things up.
Earlier this month, Kendall partnered with her younger sister Kylie, 22, to launch their highly anticipated Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration. The eight-piece collection includes a 15-pan eyeshadow palette, a lip blush lip kit, an all-purpose gloss, a blush, bronzer and Kylight stick, a blotting powder perfecting balm and a sheer pink High Gloss.
"finally! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics collaboration launching 6.26," Kendall wrote on Instagram. "A portion of all sales from the collection will be donated to an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of black trans people... more information to come."
"wow wow wow 🖤 can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!" Kylie captioned a campaign video of the cosmetics line. "We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it!"