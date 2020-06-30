The supermodel also called her Doberman Pinscher a "STUD" on her Instagram Story

Dog Mom! Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Raising a Model' as She Shares New Photos of Her Posing Pup

Kendall Jenner's fur kid is following in her model footsteps!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 24, a slideshow of herself with her Doberman Pinscher, joking on her Instagram that she's "raising a model."

In one picture, the supermodel can be seen posing with the photogenic pup in front of a private jet.

Another shot shows the two standing in front of a mountainous landscape during an outdoor hike.

Kendall also gushed about her beloved pooch on her Instagram Story, sharing a close-up of her canine companion.

"STUD," she captioned the picture.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner's dog Kendall Jenner/instagram

Over the weekend, Kendall celebrated another member of her family when she reunited with her sisters in honor of Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday.

As seen on social media, the Kardashian-Jenner feted Khloé with an outdoor bash that included plenty of sweet treats, family videos, a multi-colored pink balloon display spelling out the Good America designer's nickname "Koko."

Jenner and her sisters later ended up getting into a playful fight, which Kylie Jenner caught on camera. Playing peacemaker, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up stepping in to try and break things up.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this month, Kendall partnered with her younger sister Kylie, 22, to launch their highly anticipated Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration. The eight-piece collection includes a 15-pan eyeshadow palette, a lip blush lip kit, an all-purpose gloss, a blush, bronzer and Kylight stick, a blotting powder perfecting balm and a sheer pink High Gloss.

"finally! KENDALL X KYLIE @kyliecosmetics collaboration launching 6.26," Kendall wrote on Instagram. "A portion of all sales from the collection will be donated to an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of black trans people... more information to come."