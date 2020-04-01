Kelly Ripa Shares Pic of Dog Chewie After Bath and Says the 'Dog Days of Quarantine Are Upon Us'

Image zoom

The “dog days of quarantine” aren’t over yet.

Kelly Ripa shared an adorable photo of her dog Chewie fresh out of the bath on Wednesday as she practices social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Dog days of quarantine are upon us. #Chewie #stayhome,” Ripa, 49, captioned the Instagram post.

Ripa is social distancing at home with husband Mark Consuelos and all three of their kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17.

The family recently celebrated Consuelos’ 49th birthday on Monday, with Ripa sharing a sweet tribute to her longtime love on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @instasuelos 🎂,” the mother of three wrote, adding, “There’s nobody I’d rather be locked down with than you.”

Ripa included a one-minute video compilation featuring selfies of the couple from some of the family’s many tropical vacations as well as throwback photos of Consuelos posing with their kids.

Lola appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan — which Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been hosting from their respective homes — last week, revealing that being stuck at home with her parents and brothers is “not as bad” as she thought it would be.

“I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us,” the NYU student said. “A lot more family time, which is great.”

After being asked if she’s learned anything new about her family members since being back home with them, Lola was stumped.

“I don’t know,” she said. “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!”

Ripa has been encouraging her fans to practice social distancing, and offered some words of encouragement and comfort on Instagram last week.

“It’s ok to feel scared and alone and helpless,” Ripa shared with her followers.

“It’s ok to feel overwhelmed worrying about money, jobs and the sheer number of cases. It’s ok to think you’re developing symptoms every time you read a new news article. It’s ok to not know what to say to your kids when they ask why,” she continued.

“It’s ok to not understand the math that your kids are doing in school. It’s ok to feel frustrated that you can’t hug your parents or convince them to stay inside,” she added, “It’s ok to cook the same thing over and over then reheat the leftovers. It’s ok to work from home in your pajamas. It’s ok to watch mindless TV. It’s even ok to make TikTok videos with your kids.”

As of Wednesday, there are at least 206,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 4,576 deaths.

