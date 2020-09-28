Kelly Osbourne Says Her Dog Oat Helps Her Find 'Positive Side' to Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Grateful'

Kelly Osbourne has expanded her furry family!

On Sunday, the 35-year-old star shared a selfie with her new dog, Oat, who she adopted earlier this year, and shared how "grateful" she was for the pup.

"Everyday I wake up and try to find the positive side to the mess we are all living in. Today I am so grateful to #RONA because with out her I would never have adopted Oat!" Osbourne captioned the post. "She is the light in my life!!! What are you grateful for today?"

Osbourne announced that she adopted Oat back in April, sharing a snuggly photo of herself cuddling with the sleepy puppy in bed. The dog joined Osbourne's first pet, Poll.

"There is no way I could get through this quarantine with out my animals. Fostering Oat was the best thing for me. I have decided to officially adopt her," she had shared at the time. "Thank you Erica and everyone @wagsandwalks I just adore her 💜💜💜."

One month earlier, the "One Word" singer introduced Oat to her fans when she was first bringing her home to foster her amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"EVERYONE!!!!! Meet Oat!!! She is 9 weeks old. I will be fostering her for the foreseeable future. Thank you so much Erica and everyone @wagsandwalks for all that you are doing to protect these precious fur balls," she shared. "Especially during this crazy time."

Osbourne also encouraged her followers to consider fostering as well as. "To anyone reading this that can... support for local shelter and foster a dog/cat as they are over loaded right now and need all the help they can get. Stay safe everyone. I love you all 💜 (don’t worry I did not drive like that with her it was just for the picture 😉."