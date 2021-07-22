Kelly Osbourne Says She's 'Never Felt Pain Like This' After Dog Polly Dies

Kelly Osbourne is grieving the loss of her Pomeranian dog, Polly.

The reality star, 36, shared a professional photo of her white furry friend on Instagram on Thursday and revealed the dog died this week due to a pulmonary heart defect.

"I promised myself that I would take a break from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly 😭 to pulmonary heart defect," Osbourne announced.

The "One Word" singer went on to express the difficulty she's had since Polly's death.

"She has been by my side for 6 years. I do not [know] how to go on without her. To say I'm devastated is an understatement," the reality TV alumna wrote. "I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don't think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!!"

Osbourne ended her post by asking her close friends to respect her space as she mourns Polly.

"I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends... if I don't respond please understand that I just need time," she said.

"Love you so sorry," Natasha Bedingfield commented.

Paris Hilton also gave her condolences writing, "🥺😢💔 I'm so sorry for your loss. 💔💔."

Osbourne first revealed Polly was sick in May after she and her boyfriend Erik Bragg found the dog "hardly breathing and completely unable to move" at around 4:30 a.m. one day.

"We rushed her to the vet where she is currently being treated in the ICU," she wrote at the time. "I was told they believe her heart stopped and they don't know why."

The television personality added, "This dog means more to me than anything in the world. She is my heart and soul."

"I don't think I would still be here if it was not for this dog," the Fashion Police alumna — who revealed in April that she had relapsed after nearly four years sober — added.