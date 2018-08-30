Puppy Love! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Identical-Looking Dogs Are Bath Buddies

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t the only ones enjoying their date nights.

The couple’s identical-looking dogs seem to adore spending time together too. Pups Mighty and Nugget recently shared a spa day.

Perry, 33, posted a photo of the fresh, clean and soggy canines on her Instagram.

“Couple O’ rugrats Nugget N’ Mighty,” Perry captioned the photo which shows the two wet dogs standing side-by-side.

When Bloom, 41, first got his pup, many thought the dog was actually Perry’s pooch, until photographic evidence proved otherwise.

Nugget, who you might recognize from Perry’s Citi’s Double Cash card commercial, has had an eventful year. Along with becoming best buddies with Bloom’s dog, the pup also endured a near-death experience.