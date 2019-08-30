Katy Perry's Dog Nugget Stars in Music Video for Her New Single 'Small Talk'

Katy Perry chose an adorably furry friend to star in her latest music video — her dog, Nugget.

In the video for her new single “Small Talk,” Perry, 34, expresses her love for her pooch via song, of course, as the pop star and Nugget wear matching outfits throughout various scenes.

Next, Perry and Nugget show off their runway skills at “The Mutt Ball” show, where they face off with other dog owners and their furry pets.

While Nugget gets 10’s across the board from the judges to earn herself and Perry the big trophy, another (human) competitor catches the eye of the singer, instantly creating jealousy from Nugget.

As Perry falls in love with her new man, Nugget is left alone and saddened. However, it seems even dogs can find love from “The Mutt Ball” show: Nugget connects with Perry’s beau’s black Labrador, and the two couples live happily ever after … we can only assume.

The “Small Talk” music video is not the first time that Nugget stole the show from her famous mom. In 2017, the pup starred in Perry’s new ad for Citi’s Double Cash card.

In the spot, Nugget got her own personalized chair and Perry’s full attention.

“I’ve traveled from stage to stage with Katy but it’s time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail. I’m as happy as a hound dog chasing a gut truck to be launching this new campaign with Citi,” Nugget said in a statement. “It finally puts me on the pedestal on which I belong.”

Nugget also shares a striking resemblance to the dog of Perry’s fiancé. Orlando Bloom’s pooch Pups Mighty.

Last August, Perry posted a photo of the fresh, clean and soggy canines on her Instagram, captioning the photo, “Couple O’ rugrats Nugget N’ Mighty,” of the two wet dogs standing side-by-side.

When Bloom, 41, first got his pup, many thought the dog was actually Perry’s pooch, until photographic evidence proved otherwise.