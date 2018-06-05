Katy Perry Calls Assistant 'Hero' for Saving Her Dog Nugget's Life by Using CPR

Katy Perry just helped decide the most recent American Idol, now she is naming an “American hero.”

The singer, 33, took to Instagram to share some shocking news.

In a series of videos that appear on Perry’s Instagram Stories, she explains how her assistant Tamra recently saved her dog Nugget’s life.

Katy Perry/Instagram

“Nugget jumped and fell off the bed and became unresponsive and I gave her CPR. I pushed on her little chest and blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life,” Tamra explains in one of the clips while holding Nugget close.

Katy Perry/Instagram

Perry’s assistant also shows how she performed the life-saving feat, mimicking chest compressions on the now-alert Nugget.

Katy Perry/Instagram

RELATED: Cheeky! Katy Perry Jokes She ‘Needs a Season Pass’ for Orlando Bloom’s Ass

The tiny dog, who is often confused for Perry’s boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s similar looking pet, blacked out for three minutes, according to Perry, before she came to again. The scary incident occurred in Europe, where Perry is currently on her WITNESS world tour.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Katy Perry/Instagram

Nugget’s famous mom must have brought her to the vet following the incident, because Perry also shared photos of the pooch with a bandage after getting an IV, as well as a shot of Nugget’s X-ray.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Opens Up About Plastic Surgery: ‘All of My Assets Are Real’

Katy Perry/Instagram

Thankfully, based on the videos, Nugget, who has become a household name in her own right, seems to be back to bouncing around, feeling good and being adorable.