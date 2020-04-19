Katy Perry Mourns the Death of Her Cat Kitty Purry: ‘Thanks for the Cuddles and Companionship'

Image zoom Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Katy Perry’s beloved cat Kitty Purry has died.

The “Never Worn White” singer, 35, made the sad announcement over the weekend that her furry companion had gone to “catnip heaven.”

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many,” Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of throwback photos of the star holding her cat in her arms.

“Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven,” she continued. “Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents 💔 #kittypurryforever.”

Alongside the two throwback images, Perry, who is also a pet mom to dog Nugget, also shared a more recent snap, which showed the pair speaking over FaceTime.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Kitty Purry Katy Perry/Instagram

The sad news was mourned by many of Perry’s fans and friends, who have come to know and love the singer’s longtime pet.

“LEGENDS NEVER DIE,” wrote fashion designer Jeremy Scott, whose designs are frequently worn by Perry.

Seemingly at a loss for words, Kris Jenner simply responded with a string of heartbreak emojis and prayer hands.

In addition to being a wonderful pet, Kitty Purry also dipped her paws into business and music videos.

Not only did Purry make a cameo at the end of Perry’s lyric video for 2013 hit “Roar,” but the singer also once joked that the feline was a boss in the boardroom.

“Oh, Kitty Purry … Yeah, she is quite the diva,” Perry told PEOPLE back in 2010 “She’s the title owner of my company. She’s the CEO, really, and she makes that known all the time.”

The adorable feline was also nominated for a Teen Choice award in 2009 for best celebrity pet, although she lost to the Obama family’s dog Bo.

Although Perry and her cat had a lasting bond, the singer previously revealed that it took some time for her to warm up to having a cat around the house.

“I hated cats when I was growing up because I had dogs, and I really didn’t understand cats,” she said back in 2011 at a press conference to launch a fragrance aptly-titled, Meow!. “Then, all of a sudden, a cat kind of walked into my life and wouldn’t leave, and her name is Kitty Purry.”

“I started to have to be a little more patient, I had to really kind of figure her out,” she continued. “And then I started to notice, ‘Oh my God, maybe that’s kind of how I am.’ You have to take a little patience with me. You have to earn my affection.”