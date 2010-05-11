Katy Perry and Russell Brand Welcome 'Third Child' Krusty the Cat

Watch out dogs, there’s a new celebrity cat in town! Singer Katy Perry took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she and fiancé Russell Brand now have a new cat – an adorably tiny kitten named Krusty.

Perry and Brand each have a cat of their own – she Kitty Purry, he Morrissey – but the couple told PEOPLE in February that their fuzzy felines just don’t get along. Perhaps Krusty will be the peacemaker this growing family needs?

Calling Krusty a “third child,” cat-crazy Perry told Twitter followers she was “proud” of the furry acquisition. Here’s wishing the couple at least nine lives of happiness with their new pet!

Meet more celebrity pets on PEOPLEPets.com:

Jenna Bush-Hager’s Kitty Is ‘Beyoncé in Cat Form’

Holly Robinson Peete Has Two ‘Four-Legged Kids’