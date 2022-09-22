Lifestyle Pets 'Lifelong Dog Lover' Katie Couric's New Show Features Her Famous Friends and Their Rescue Pets Katie Couric Media and Mars Incorporated have partnered for the digital series Unleashed, where Couric chats with her friends that own rescue pets about their adoption experience By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 11:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Katie Couric is exploring the fluffier side of celebrity interviews with her new digital series. Mars Incorporated and Katie Couric Media recently teamed up to create Unleashed, a digital series that features Couric, 65, interviewing her pet parent celebrity friends about their cuddly companions and the pet adoption experience. The first episode of Unleashed is available to watch now. It includes Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, and their 15-year-old rescue dog Gina Marie — who the couple describes as a "Jersey girl," even though the family lives in New York City's West Village. "I am a lifelong dog-lover and a long-time New Yorker, so it only made sense to tour my favorite city with some of my friends and their pups! Jenny, Jason, and Gina are hilarious and are the perfect guests for our first episode of Unleashed," Couric said about the digital show in a statement to PEOPLE. Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Adopted Her Rescue Dog After Having 'No Intention of Getting Another' "I loved learning about their pet adoption experience and hope that it motivates people to consider rescuing a pet in need of a loving home!" the former Today host added. In the premiere episode, Mollen and Biggs also tell Couric about their continued support of animal rescue work, past pets, and the songs they sometimes sing to their animals. To watch the first full episode of Unleashed, visit Katie Couric Media's website or Youtube page. More episodes of Unleashed will be released in the near future. To learn more about how everyone can help end pet homelessness and promote animal adoption, visit Mars' Pedigree Foundation website.