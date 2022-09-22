'Lifelong Dog Lover' Katie Couric's New Show Features Her Famous Friends and Their Rescue Pets

Katie Couric is exploring the fluffier side of celebrity interviews with her new digital series.

Mars Incorporated and Katie Couric Media recently teamed up to create Unleashed, a digital series that features Couric, 65, interviewing her pet parent celebrity friends about their cuddly companions and the pet adoption experience.

The first episode of Unleashed is available to watch now. It includes Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, and their 15-year-old rescue dog Gina Marie — who the couple describes as a "Jersey girl," even though the family lives in New York City's West Village.

"I am a lifelong dog-lover and a long-time New Yorker, so it only made sense to tour my favorite city with some of my friends and their pups! Jenny, Jason, and Gina are hilarious and are the perfect guests for our first episode of Unleashed," Couric said about the digital show in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I loved learning about their pet adoption experience and hope that it motivates people to consider rescuing a pet in need of a loving home!" the former Today host added.

In the premiere episode, Mollen and Biggs also tell Couric about their continued support of animal rescue work, past pets, and the songs they sometimes sing to their animals.

To watch the first full episode of Unleashed, visit Katie Couric Media's website or Youtube page. More episodes of Unleashed will be released in the near future. To learn more about how everyone can help end pet homelessness and promote animal adoption, visit Mars' Pedigree Foundation website.