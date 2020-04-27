Kate McKinnon Stars with Pet Cat — Who Also Does Great Impressions — in SNL at Home Sketch

Barbara DeDrew is back — and she’s come with a diverse collection of feline pals ready to find their forever homes.

On Saturday Night Live‘s latest remote episode, Kate McKinnon once again transformed into Barbara DeDrew, owner of Whiskers R We Cat Rescue, for a hilarious skit that featured McKinnon’s own adorable cat playing the part of many different adoptable felines.

“Since the lockdown, people have been adopting cats at a record rate, meaning the only ones left are the real bottom of the barrel nobodies,” McKinnon, 36, says in character in the clip. “Let’s meet today’s felineup.”

First up is Rex, who, as McKinnon puts it, is “a simple alley-cat because all-he wants is his belly rubbed.”

Marbles, meanwhile, “keeps saying she’s been furloughed, but the only job she ever had was licking her ass in the sun,” the comedian says, adding, “What a jerk.”

McKinnon then pokes fun at Dr. Anthony Fauci, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, with her next cat. “Dr. Anthony Meow-ci, because of his curious nature and because I’d have sex with him in a heartbreak,” she jokes.

The next feline is Cocoa, who is “a rare Havana brown, but most of the time you can find her having a brown in her litter box.” Baxter, meanwhile, has “got a dirty little secret,” McKinnon says. “He’s really into BDSM: bitin’ dem silly mice.”

After introducing a few more cats, McKinnon as DeDrew finishes the line-up of felines with Felin-ona Apple, who “waits ten years to drop an album — I mean poop,” and Allan, who was sporting a mask over his mouth — but not for the obvious reason.

“He’s not wearing a mask because of the virus, he’s wearing one because his teeth are all f—ed up,” McKinnon says.

“So visit Whiskers R We online today. We now do curbside delivery. Order one cat and we’ll leave 10 to 15 on your porch,” McKinnon says, before laying her head on her multi-talented cat and saying, “except maybe this one.”

Saturday Night Live returned with its first episode since the coronavirus outbreak on April 11, for which Tom Hanks served as host for the remote Saturday Night Live at Home episode.

On this past weekend’s episode, Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci for a hilarious skit, while Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny and Paul Rudd also made cameos on Saturday’s show.

SNL, which is currently in its 45th season, is 17 episodes into its 21-episode season. It remains unclear whether the sketch series will continue to produce remote content for the final episodes.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday (at 11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

