Kate Mara Is Covering the Adoption Fees of 10 Hero Dogs in Need of Homes

Kate Mara is helping a few pups find their forever homes.

The House of Cards star, 40, is partnering with the Animal Legal Defense Fund to fund the adoption fees of 10 hero dogs who participated in Canine CellMates' alternative sentencing programs.

The nonprofit pulled the dogs from an overcrowded Fulton County Animal Service open-intake shelter in Georgia, saving the pets from potential euthanasia.

After leaving the Georgia shelter, the ten dogs entered CanineCellMates's Beyond the Bars program, "an alternative disposition program that operates outside of the Fulton County Jail, pairing rescue dogs with individuals charged with felonies and released from custody contingent upon participation in the program," according to an Animal Legal Defense Fund release.

"During the year-long course, the men develop the tools they need to break the cycle of criminal behavior while the dogs learn the skills they need to succeed in their forever homes. The men with open cases, once facing lengthy prison sentences, have their cases closed at the end of the program," the release added.

Kate Mara. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the lease on Canine CellMates' headquarters recently ended, and the owner of the building decided to sell the property, leaving the nonprofit without a facility and its ten recent dog graduates without a home.

Canine CellMates has foster homes for the animals but is looking to find forever families for all the dogs while the nonprofit searches for a new headquarters, which will double as a training facility.

Mara got involved after learning more about Canine CellMates and the Animal Legal Defense Fund while working in Georgia.

"My family and I spent several months living in Atlanta as I was filming FX's upcoming Class of '09," Mara said in a statement. "Its humane community is one of the best in the country; constantly seeking innovative ways to create opportunities for people to experience the unconditional love of an animal."

After learning about Canine CellMates' search for dog adopters, Mara agreed to pay the adoption fees for all ten pups.

"We are so grateful to Ms. Mara for her support of our Canine CellMates program and her concern for the well-being of the dogs who play such an important role in helping people transform their lives," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shared in a statement. "While the Canine CellMates leadership works to secure a permanent home for the program, we are glad to know that these dogs will be placed in permanent homes through Ms. Mara's financial support of their adoption."

Canine CellMates is currently accepting adoption applications, including out-of-state interest, for the dogs. Photos and information about each adoptable dog are available at www.caninecellmates.org. All dogs are fully vetted and up to date on vaccinations.

Mara has supported numerous welfare efforts and even assisted with an animal rescue in Ohio in 2020.

As previously reported, the actress flew from L.A. to Ohio to help dozens of dogs receiving critical care from the Humane Society of the United States. Mara and her sister Rooney, a fellow animal advocate, sat with animals at the emergency shelter for added company.

"It's incredible to actually be here and just give love to these animals that clearly need so much of it," Mara told WSAZ-TV at the time. "To see the pictures of what they were living in and knowing all the medical issues that they have now is really disturbing, but I'm happy to be here to start the healing process with them."