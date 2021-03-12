Hudson didn't reveal many details about the adoption, but it seems like the pooch is getting lots of love from her and her kids

Kate Hudson Says She's a 'Foster Fail' as Her Family Adopts a New Dog

Kate Hudson is a mom again, with the star adopting a new dog!

The actress, 41, shared that she is a foster fail, posting a photo and video of her furry friend on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

In the photo, she and her oldest son Ryder are snuggling up to the Doberman in front of a mirror.

"Our #fosterfail," she wrote on the video of her accepting kisses from the dog.

Hudson didn't reveal many details about the adoption, but it seems like the pooch is getting lots of love from Hudson and her kids.

The mom of three has been keeping busy in quarantine! Not only has she been spending time with her family, she's also been knitting gifts for them.

On Wednesday, the Music actress, 41, showcased the adorable pink sweater she made for her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram that showed the toddler modeling the cozy outfit amidst a sunny backdrop.

"Finally knit my baby girl a 'Rani Rose' colored sweater! 💞🧶," she captioned the post.

Hudson has three children, son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson tells Women's Health for the magazine's April 2021 issue that co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with Bellamy, 42, singer for Muse, and his wife Elle Evans. the actress and the singer called off their engagement back in 2014.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson says. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."