Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Photo of Her Grumpy Cat Clive Dressed As 'Bad Santa'

It’s Santa Claws!

With the holidays quickly approaching, Kate Beckinsale is getting her feline friends in the Christmas spirit.

On Thursday, the actress, 46, shared a hilarious post to Instagram of her Persian cat, Clive, dressed up in a Santa Claus costume — and not looking very happy about it.

The grey-and-white kitty is seen sitting front and center near a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, wearing a red-and-white button-up vest and a matching Santa hat.

The actress uploaded two photos of her cat posing in the costume, as well as a clip that plays the classic holiday tune “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” in the background.

“Bad Santa ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Beckinsale captioned the shot of a grumpy Clive.

The silly photo of Clive adds to a list of frequent cat photos on the actress’ Instagram.

Beckinsale’s Clive is “quite old,” around 11 or 12, she told PEOPLE in April, and frequently pops up on the actress’s Insta wearing bows, ribbons and/or cat costumes.

“We got him when my daughter [Lily Sheen, now 20] was little. And he usually is shaved into an odd shape, but he’s a recent cancer survivor. So, he will have all his old fur,” she explained.

Her other cat, two-year-old Willow was “inherited from a friend of mine,” the actress said, “who got Willow because she liked Clive so much. Willow is insane so, she gave her to me.”

Beckinsale explained that her two cats have completely different personalities and preferences.

“Clive’s favorite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags, if you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it,” she said. “So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much.”

Willow enjoys a bag or two, too, but prefers to “sleep in creepy, psychopath places,” said Beckinsale. “Like the back of a drawer or places that she could die.”

She added: “Willow is more of a handful but she’s so pretty, we forgive her.”