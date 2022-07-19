Kate Beckinsale Helps Fox Cool Off as the U.K. Endures Record-Breaking Summer Temperatures

The Guilty Party actress is making sure her new furry friend is staying hydrated as temperatures in the U.K. reach a record high

Kate Beckinsale is staying close to home as summer temperatures rise in the U.K. and is sharing her time with a cute companion.

On Monday, the Guilty Party actress, 48, shared an Instagram video of herself feeding cold cuts to a small fox in what appears to be a garden. In the clip, the fox approaches Beckinsale and carefully eats small pieces of deli meat out of her hand. Beckinsale strokes the animal and offers the fox a large bowl of water.

Staying hydrated is more important than ever for U.K. residents of all species as the country continues to experience record-breaking temperatures. According to CNN, on Tuesday, the U.K. broke 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever recorded, making it the hottest day in the country's history.

Beckinsale's fox friend met The Widow star in June. On June 21, Beckinsale introduced the animal to her over 5 million Instagram followers after meeting the fox in her family's yard.

"My parents have a new friend — a foxy cub that wants to hang out," Beckinsale captioned a series of photos of the fox.

kate beckinsale Credit: kate beckinsale/instagram

She added, "I'm so jealous I've had to break out Clive's summer dungarees." Clive is one of Beckinsale's two Persian cats. The pets often make appearances on the actress' Instagram.

In 2019, Beckinsale made it clear that she has a clear preference when it comes to cats or dogs.

"I'm very much a cat person," Beckinsale told PEOPLE. "I had cats growing up when I was little and a big dog."

"Cats are easier than dogs," she added, because "you don't have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo."

Foxes appear to be moving up the list of Beckinsale's favorite animals. Since meeting the fox in her family's yard, Beckinsale has kept her followers updated on how she is helping to care for the animal — even seeking expert advice on how to best help the creature.

In a June 12 Instagram post, the Jolt actress shared videos of herself feeding the fox some snacks while sitting outside.

"You come for your tea?" Beckinsale asks in a clip that shows the actress finding the fox waiting outside.