Kate Beckinsale Feeds Adorable Baby Fox Who Comes Over for 'Tea' – Watch!

Kate Beckinsale loves her furry friend!

The Widow actress, 48, shared two videos of her hanging out with a baby fox in an Instagram post Tuesday, feeding the animal some snacks while sitting outside in what appears to be a courtyard.

"You come for your tea?" Beckinsale asked in the first clip as she opened the door, showing the fox lounging on the doormat.

In the second video, Beckinsale can be seen holding out bite-size treats for the young pup, who balanced on its hind legs to pull scraps of food from her hand.

Beckinsale also showed the pup taking a midday snooze on a cushioned bench in a snap posted to her Instagram Story.

The actress first introduced the fox to her followers weeks ago, captioning a series of photos, "My parents have a new friend - a foxy cub that wants to hang out . I'm so jealous I've had to break out Clive's summer dungarees."

She also shared a couple of snaps of her cat Clive, who wore an adorable pair of green overalls with a blue-and-white striped shirt.

Beckinsale, who famously refers to herself as a "cat person," opened up about her habit for dressing up her cats Willow and Clive in her appearance Live with Kelly and Ryan last year.

"There's a couple of cats but one of them is more keen about dressing up than the other ones so he's featured slightly more," she said of Clive at the time, whom she sometimes wears in a carrier.