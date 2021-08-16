"There's something about the chopstick pouch that drives this cat wild," the Wandavision star says about her pet cat's favorite thing

Kat Dennings Shares the Fun Birthday Surprise She Made for Her Cat: 'She Could Not Believe it'

Kat Dennings will do anything to make her cat, Millie, happy!

The Dollface star, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively about the hilarious habit her furry friend picked up — and how she eventually catered to it.

"Millie has very limited access to anything dangerous. I'm an insane helicopter mom when it comes to her. This cat loves anytime I get sushi takeout or delivery or whatever, and you know how the chopsticks come in that little chopstick pouch? There's something about the chopstick pouch that drives this cat wild," the actress, who's partnered with Royal Canin to raise awareness about their National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day campaign, says about her cat's quirk.

"She loves the empty chopstick pouch. She hoarded that," she continues. "She would find one and drag it upstairs and hide it, and I just found this little stash of empty chopstick pouches."

Kat Dennings with her cat Credit: Royal Canin/The Licensing Project

Dennings once went the extra mile to pull off an "insane" chopstick pouch feat for Millie's birthday.

"I saved all the chopsticks pouches for months and months, and I surprised her. She sat on the bed, and I filmed it in slow motion — again, I know, I'm insane. I threw a hundred chopstick wrappers into the air and filmed her reaction, and she could not believe it," she says. "So I don't know if that story says more about Millie or about me."

When it comes to caring for Millie, Dennings jokes that she's "a crazy person." The 2 Broke Girls alum recalls how she previously "flipped out" when Millie licked up a small drop of her facial cleanser that accidentally fell on the cat's bed.

Kat Dennings Credit: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I flipped out, and I called a pet poison hotline. I was like, 'Kill me!' They were like, 'What's in the cleanser?' I was like, 'Oh, this, this, this!'" Dennings says of the incident. "I mean, it was absolutely safe. She did end up being fine, but I had to tell him how much she weighed; I had to tell him how much of what was in the cleanser."

Dennings is teaming up with Royal Canin to help encourage cat owners to take their felines to the vet annually. With National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day approaching on Aug. 22, Dennings says that raising awareness about the perks of preventive veterinary care "is a timely issue."

"I'm an enormous cat lover. Of course, I love all animals, but cats have a special place in my heart. Cats are very mysteriously elegant. And that's both a blessing and a curse," the WandaVision star says.

"I think as cat owners, we know that our cats are very ... I keep saying the word mysterious, but it's true. They don't really show the signs of illness. When they don't feel well, they're really, really good at hiding it," she continues. "It is something really important as cat owners that we need to realize, which is we really do need to take our cats to the vet annually every year, or as needed."