Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette Celebrates Birthday on Private Jet

Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette has turned 11!

On Monday, Choupette the cat, once called "the most famous cat in the world" by her late fashion icon owner, posted to her Instagram about her 11th birthday. According to the post, Choupette celebrated her birthday with a private jet party filled with balloons, champagne, and gifts.

"Happy birthday to me 🥂" the famous feline's account captioned photos of the cat's fête. "Thanks to @mypetagency for organizing this little party as well as to @ibcaviation for providing a jet, which stayed on the ground at le Bourget, I specify, in memory of the many trips with my daddy ❤️."

"Thanks to @karllagerfeld and @lucybalu for these many gifts!!!" the caption ended.

Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi, died on Feb. 19, 2019, at age 85.

Along with being remembered as a force in the fashion industry, Lagerfeld was known to many as a devoted cat dad to pampered Choupette.

According to The Standard, Choupette became part of Lagerfeld's life in 2011. Lagerfeld agreed to catsit Choupette, who then belonged to model Baptiste Giabiconi, and ultimately adopted the feline as his own.

Lagerfeld helped Choupette leave her own mark in the fashion world by arranging modeling gigs and product collaborations for her. The feline also had her own social media director to run her Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and blog.

Throughout their time together, Lagerfeld spoke adoringly about the fluffy feline and often spoiled his pet, including giving Choupette a shrimp cake for her first birthday and providing the pet with two maids and a personal driver.

According to W Magazine, Lagerfeld's former housekeeper, Françoise Caçote, took ownership of Choupette following his death.

Ashley Tschudin, Choupette's social media director, provided a statement to PEOPLE regarding Chopuettes's wellbeing shortly after Lagerfeld's death.

"During this time, Choupette is coping with the loss the best she knows how to, but at such a young age (and being a cat), that is challenging. Karl Lagerfeld is and will always be her 'Daddy.' She is choosing to put her best paw forward and hopes that her loyal fans and followers will continue with their outpouring of love to help ease the pain," read the statement.

Choupette also posted a blog entry about Lagerfeld's death, calling herself "Daddy Karl's Biggest Fan."

"He was a true icon who touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with, especially moi. He will forever live in my now broken heart and the hearts of all his supporters around the world," read the post. "I am eternally grateful for the life and love he gave me through adoption. I will never forget the moments we've shared together, traveling, exploring, and creating."