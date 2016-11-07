Kansas Veterinarian Finds Dozens of Beetles Living in Dog's Mouth, Says Problem Isn't Rare

Have you noticed your dog foaming at the mouth? The problem could be some unwelcomed guests.

According to New York Daily News, a Kansas animal hospital recently helped a dog who had 30 to 40 Asian beetles living on the roof of its mouth.

Frances Jiriks brought her dog Bailey to Hoisington Veterinary Hospital when the canine stopped eating and started foaming at the mouth. Dr. Lindsay Mitchell checked on Bailey, and quickly found the creepy-crawly problem. More frightening yet, this isn’t a freak occurrence.

Bailey was the second dog she had seen with the issue that day. To help notify other pet owners about the danger of this insect, the animal hospital posted a photo of Bailey’s mouth and its invaders to its Facebook page. (Warning: Graphic image.)

“This is the second pup I have seen like this today. If your pet is drooling or foaming at the mouth look for these lady bugs. They cause ulcers on the tongue and mouth and have a very painful bite,” the post reads.

Asian beetles look almost identical to ladybugs, the only difference is that Asian beetles secrete a sticky substance. It is this secretion that allows them to latch onto a surface, like the roof of Bailey’s mouth.

Thankfully, Dr. Mitchell was able to remove all of Bailey’s bugs. She stressed it is important to catch this issue early, since the longer the bugs stay in a dog’s mouth, the more painful ulcers they will cause.

If your dog ends up afflicted with this odd ailment, you can skip the vet trip and help them yourself.

“You just remove them with anything you can safely,” the hospital advises in its Facebook post. “If your pet lets you, you can use your fingers. Or if she tries to bite, you may be able to remove them with a spoon or tongue depressor.”