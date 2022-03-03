Kansas Rescue Cat with Extra Toes 'for World Domination' Finds Forever Home

The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) introduced a new addition on Wednesday — a black cat named Jinx, who has a congenital physical anomaly known as polydactyly. Polydactyl cats have extra toes that sometimes look like thumbs.

"Jinx doesn't have extra toes. He has extra paws, and he's planning to use them for world domination! You know, daily cat things..." KHS wrote jokingly in its post introducing Jinx and his extra toes that look like another paw.

"Jinx is polydactyl," the shelter added. "While polydactyl cats have this genetic abnormality, it doesn't cause them any pain or health problems — they just have extra toes."

Although cats are typically born with five toes on each of their front paws and four on each of their hind paws, polydactyl cats are not uncommon and have become referred to as Hemingway Cats, referencing the late author's love for felines. Ernest Hemingway kept polydactyl cats and many other felines at his Key West, Florida home — now the Hemingway Home Museum. The polydactyl pets mated with local cats and spread the unusual trait. Today, the Hemingway Home Museum houses 60 polydactyl cats, all descendants of Hemingway's pets.