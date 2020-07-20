Cleo traveled 57 miles from Olathe, Kansas, to her family's previous residence in Lawson, Missouri

Kansas Dog Journeys More than 50 Miles to Previous Home in Missouri After Going Missing

Cleo made her way back home — kind of.

The 4-year-old Labrador recently went missing from Olathe, Kansas, and ended up in an unlikely location — her family's previous residence in Lawson, Missouri, where they had not lived for nearly two years.

Colton Michael, the new Lawson homeowner, told CNN that he and his wife came home from work recently and discovered Cleo lying on the front porch.

"Just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like," Michael said of Cleo.

Although the pup wasn't wearing a collar, Michael said he thought Cleo was too well-groomed to be a stray. After successfully scanning for a microchip, Michael was able to pull up the info for Cleo's owner, Drew.

"That's when my wife pointed out that their last name was the same last name as the previous owner of [our] house," Michael told CNN.

The couple went on Facebook and searched the owner's name, only to discover that they had posted that their dog went missing a week prior.

"I told him that we found his dog, but once I told him where we were, he was kind of speechless," Michael recalled.

According to KMBC, Cleo had to have traveled 57 miles door to door from Kansas to Missouri — a journey that somehow included crossing a river or a traffic-packed bridge.

Regardless, Cleo's owner Drew is just happy his dog is safe and sound.