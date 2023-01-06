Kansas City Zoo Welcomes Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros Calf: 'We Are Thrilled'

The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its family!

During the early morning of Dec. 31, the Missouri-based establishment welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros calf, the zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Born to mother Zuri, the baby rhino's sex will be determined in the weeks to come through a neonatal exam, which will also check on the animal's overall health, per the zoo.

Once the calf's sex is established, the Kansas City Zoo said it would welcome visitors to a ceremony for choosing the newborn's name.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many reacted to the exciting news in the comments section of the zoo's Facebook post with warm remarks.

"Congratulations, I'm so excited! So adorable!" one user wrote, as another said, "Congratulations Zuri and all the carers of the rhinos. Such an important baby."

Added one other: "So, so happy for Zuri and Ruka!!! Welcome to the world, little one, we can't wait to see what you can do! Big congratulations to the animal care team at KC!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Currently, Zuri's offspring is "walking, nursing, and even playing spar," the zoo said in its social media statement.

The establishment added that Zuri "is a patient and attentive first-time mother," and the area where she is located is "being kept quiet with limited human interaction to allow them plenty of time to bond," which the zoo described as "a very important process."

"There are only about 740 of this type of rhino left in the wild, so this birth is also important for the subspecies as a whole," the Kansas City Zoo added. "We are thrilled to introduce this new arrival to Kansas City!"