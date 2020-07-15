Kansas City Zoo Mourns Deaths of 'Beloved' 2-Year-Old Giraffe and 37-Year-Old Gorilla

The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of two "beloved" residents.

Dixie, a 2½-year-old Masai giraffe, and Radi, a 37-year-old gorilla and patriarch of his troop, have died, the zoo confirmed on Instagram.

According to the zoo, Dixie was found dead "unexpectedly" by her animal care team on July 11 while inside the giraffe herd’s outdoor habitat in the Africa Plains exhibit.

"A necropsy has been performed, but the full results from testing could take up to six weeks or more," the zoo said, adding that "preliminary results show that her death likely stemmed from rumenitis, inflammation in her stomach."

Born at the zoo in February 2018 to mom Lizzie, Dixie "immediately won the hearts of many with her fluffy ossicones."

"Her caregivers say Dixie was special and loved to be the center of attention," the zoo added.

Image zoom Dixie Kansas City Zoo/Instagram

Meanwhile, Radi, whom the zoo said was one of their most recognizable animals, died on Monday.

"Radi began to exhibit symptoms of a serious illness that caused him to lose weight," the zoo said. "After extensive testing and treatment, it was determined that he had Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease."

Although zoo staff "worked tirelessly" to treat Radi, his condition continued to deteriorate. On Monday, the zoo made the "difficult decision" to humanely euthanize him.

Image zoom Radi Kansas City Zoo/Instagram

Radi led a group of three adult females at the zoo, including his only offspring: five-year-old daughter Masika. He had been residing in the West Africa section of the zoo since its opening in 1995.

"Radi was a kind father and an amazing leader," the zoo said.

Kansas City Zoo concluded its heartfelt tribute to Dixie and Radio by noting that "both of these animals received the highest quality husbandry and veterinary care, as do all that call the Zoo home."