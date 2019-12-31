Mob of Kangaroos Rush to Escape Fires Raging in Southern Australia

As the horrific brushfires in Southern Australia continue to rage on, dozens of kangaroos have been spotted hopping away to safety.

In a video captures on Twitter Monday, dozens of kangaroos are seen jumping up a large, barren hill to get away from the brushfire.

As the video continues to pan uphill, more kangaroos can be seen in the distance also trying to steer clear of the dangerous burning.

“Look, they don’t know which way to run from cars, but they sure know which way to run from fire #NSWfires #bushfirecrisis,” the user joked in the caption of the clip.

Caused by a heatwave in Australia, among other factors, the brushfires have proven to be devastating for the local wildlife.

“When you have very hot, dry, windy conditions, if all of those things come together, a fire can get quickly out of control,” a spokesperson for the Climate Council of Australia told Time. “As the climate is warming up, we’re getting more and more extreme hot days and currently, of course, Australia is in the grip of probably unprecedented heatwave conditions almost right across the continent.”

A seven-day state of emergency was declared on Dec. 23. More than 7.4 million acres have already burned, displacing more than 800 people from their homes and killing six, the Associated Press reported.

Last month, an injured koala tragically died despite being rescued from the fires by a brave woman.

The koala, known as Lewis, was saved by Toni Doherty in a dramatic rescue caught on video. In the footage, Doherty ran into the burning bushland from her car, immediately wrapping the koala in the shirt off her own back.

After getting the marsupial to safety, she poured water all over the koala to cool its burns before taking him to a local animal hospital.

“Today we made the decision to put Ellenborough Lewis to sleep,” the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital said in a statement on Facebook at the time.

“We placed him under general anesthesia this morning to assess his burns injuries and change the bandages,” the statement continued. “We recently posted that ‘burns injuries can get worse before they get better.’ In Ellenborough Lewis’s case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better.”

Last month, the hospital started a GoFundMe page with hopes of raising $25,000 to help treat koalas who had been rescued from the wildfires. As of Monday, they’ve raised more than $2.1 million.