Just for Kicks, Kangaroo Goalkeeper Shows Off Their Moves During Australian Soccer Match

Everyone is excited about the World Cup, it seems, including the animals.

Take this kangaroo, a native of Australia, of course. He (or she … c’mon, it’s 2018!) got such a kick out of a match between teams Blue Devils FC and Canberra FC on Sunday at Deakin, the leggy marsupial decided to join in on the fun, reports Mashable.

A brief summary of why the second half was delayed today at Deakin, between @BLUE_DEVILSFC & @CanberraFC1 .

📹📹 @BarTVsports pic.twitter.com/86mypdYf3B — CapitalFootball (@CapitalFootball) June 24, 2018

Whether this hoppin’ hotstepper is a longtime fan of the game or simply a rabble-rouser looking to get some rocks off, either way, the match was delayed a while by the animal’s antics.

The proudly, if not seductively poised ‘roo finally took a breather in front of the goal post, eventually bouncing off to the parking lot. However, it did attempt one more return to the playing field, once again interrupting (the second half of) the match.

In our mind’s eye, we imagine that all kangaroos — and heck, even koalas — live it up alongside their human counterparts Down Under, just like an episode of Bojack Horseman. However, our Aussie mates assure us this is not the case. Apparently a kangaroo ruckus of this kind is pretty rare.

Anyways, while we’re on the subject, Australia faces off against Peru in the World Cup on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. No word on whether a new goalkeeper will be making an appearance, but anything seems possible.