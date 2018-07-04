Guests at Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook‘s June 30 wedding were incredibly generous — but the gifts they brought to the celebration weren’t for the newlyweds.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Cuoco, 32, explained she’d asked friends and family to do something a little different on her big day.

“In lieu of human wedding gifts, Norman [Cuoco’s dog] asked that guests bring dog and cat donations for @pawworks which will be delivered this week. Wow did everyone come through!!! Unbelievable donations and gifts for our 4 legged friends. Thank you to everyone, what an incredible turn out! We feel so blessed and happy.”

An accompanying photo showcased all of the goods, plus a giant portrait of Norman, done by photographer Monica Hoover.

Cuoco has never been shy about her love of animals, regularly sharing photos of her pups and horses on Instagram. Her wedding was even equestrian themed, taking place at a San Diego stable — in part because her new husband, 27, is a professional equestrian. Naturally, Cuoco’s dogs took part in the nuptials, too. ” All I wanted was to be surrounded by our animals,” she wrote in another Instagram. “Nothing made me happier.”

Paw Works is an animal rescue organization in Ventura County, California; Cuoco has long been a donor and also sits on the board.