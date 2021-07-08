"People might think it's creepy, but I love it," Kaley Cuoco tells PEOPLE of the stuffed replica of her late dog Norman, whom she had for 14 years before his death in January

Kaley Cuoco Says Plush Replica of Her Late Dog Is 'Best Gift I've Ever Received' from Husband

Kaley Cuoco was blown away by this meaningful and "sweet" anniversary present.

The Big Bang Theory alum recently celebrated three years of marriage with her husband, Karl Cook. For the milestone, Cook gifted Cuoco a stuffed replica of her "beloved" dog Norman, whom she mourned earlier this year after 14 years with the pet. Cuoco tells PEOPLE it is "maybe the best gift I've ever received."

"It was just so sweet and so thoughtful," she says during a conversation about her new partnership with Smirnoff, including a bubbly video in which she gushes about her animals. "When I saw it, I was so happy. It brought me so much joy and so many quick memories of my dog. You know, my dog changed my life."

"People might think it's creepy," Cuoco, 35, adds, "but I love it. It sits on the couch and it literally feels real to me. I will cherish it forever."

When she announced the loss of Norman in January, The Flight Attendant actress shared a pair of black-and-white photos of him and described the "earth-shattering, deep, gut-wrenching pain" that she was experiencing. "Norman," she wrote at the time, "you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

She shared photos of the Norman plush on her Instagram Story, as well as the pair of pink pajamas she got with Norman's face patterned on them. Cuoco wrote with the posts that Cook "knows me so well," also echoing that it is the "best anniversary gift ever."

To mark their wedding anniversary, Cuoco shared a throwback photo of herself smiling with Cook, joking in the caption, "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed." She also added, "I love you oh so much you have no idea."

Cook played along, writing on his own Instagram page, "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

A stuffed dog isn't the only new addition to the couple's family. Over the 4th of July holiday weekend, Cuoco and Cook adopted a new rescue dog. Cuoco introduced 9-year-old Larry, a "ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love" on Instagram. "When you know, you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!" she captioned a gallery of photos embracing the pet, adding that she and Cook are already "obsessed" with him.