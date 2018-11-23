Kaley Cuoco Spent Her Thanksgiving Helping Rescue an Injured Baby Seal

Kaley Cuoco spent her Thanksgiving saving a life.

According to the Big Bang Theory star’s Instagram, Cuoco, 32, and husband Karl Cook spent their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple at the home of Cook’s parent in California. During their visit, the family went for a beachside stroll, where an unexpected guest appeared.

“So here’s what I’m grateful for … at my in-laws beautiful beach house, Karl and I came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain,” Cuoco wrote in an Instagram post about her Thanksgiving.

A well-known animal lover and mom to several pets — including a new bunny with its own Instagram account — Cuoco decided to help the marine mammal.

“I called the 24 hour @cimwi___ (marine and wildlife hotline) and asked if someone could come help him,” Cuoco added in her post, referring to Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, a marine mammal rescued based out of Santa Barbara, California. “They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal.”

Kaley Cuoco. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco’s Instagram describing the Thanksgiving rescue mission features a video of the actress talking to the volunteers who arrived to help the seal, which is shown in the clip huddled on a rock near the shore. In the video, Cuoco thanks the volunteers and tells the group that she will check in with them tomorrow.

Cuoco thanked the group again on her Instagram post writing, “They all showed up to help!! My heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that.”

She followed up this message with another, more personal, Thanksgiving Instagram message.

“Happy Thanksgiving. I have so much to be grateful for it’s overwhelming… my family, new family, new husband, fabulous friends, incredible job, all my 4 legged children… this life!” Cuoco wrote.