Kaley Cuoco Releases Sock Design Inspired by Dog Norman: He's the 'Inspiration for Everything'

Kaley Cuoco‘s love for her dog Norman is now immortalized in sock form!

“Norman is and has always been the inspiration for everything,” the actress, 32, tells PEOPLE.

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, has teamed up with Sock Problems to help “sock” dog euthanizing and encourage fans to spread the “adopt. don’t shop” motto. Sales from the socks she and her stylist Brad Goreski helped design will benefit Paw Works, an animal rescue organization which her wedding guests donated to in lieu of gifts.

“We have always loved this motto!” Cuoco says of her and her husband Karl Cook. “Why would you ‘buy’ a dog when you can basically find any breed you want and adopt it? I also love ‘who rescued who.’ There has never been a truer statement said.”

The animal lover and accomplished equestrian has adopted two pit bull mixes, Norman and Shirley, and terrier mix Ruby as well as seven professional show horses and two white rabbits.

It was through adopting Norman in 2010 that Cuoco’s animal advocacy efforts had kicked off.

“My mom found Paw Works on Facebook. She actually saw a dog on the website she thought I would want and I ended up adopting him,” Cuoco recalls. “His name was Chester and he passed two years ago but I fell in love with Paw Works and their mission. They rescue the dogs and cats that need it most at the worst shelters, fix them, clean them up, socialize them and get them ready to find the perfect home.”

In addition to helping animals find their forever homes, Cuoco encourages fans and followers to “sock” dog euthanizing.

“I think the first step to making this happen is having less dogs in shelters, which means spay and neutering need to be of utmost importance,” she says. “These shelters are at max capacity so they end up putting so many amazing animals down that could have gotten incredible homes. Spay and neuter is a must!”

In the age of social media, Cuoco also advises fellow animal lovers to spread awareness and advocacy for all pets.

“Use social media for good! I’ve seen more animals find homes through Facebook and Instagram than any other outlet,” she says. “Also, volunteer! These places need daily help and the animals love the attention!”