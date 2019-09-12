Kaley Cuoco on Her Instant Connection with Karl Cook: 'We Share So Much Love for Animals'

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook met at a horse show, and it’s been love for each other — and animals! — ever since.

“I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” the Big Bang Theory star, 33, told PEOPLE at the unveiling of Marshall’s Surprise Box in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood last month. “It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning.”

“We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport,” added Cuoco (who partnered with the department store to bring “surprise boxes” filled with affordable products to Marshall’s locations across the country).

The couple instantly hit it off after meeting in 2016, but Cuoco says seeing Cook, 28, interact with horses strengthened their connection.

“I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul,” the actress tells PEOPLE. “It’s almost like he’s the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It’s really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he’s so gentle.”

Following her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in 2016, Cuoco revealed that any potential suitors had to share her love of four-legged friends — she owns several dogs and horses, a dwarf goat named Tarantula-TeaBag and a rabbit named Simon.

“Must love dogs is No. 1,” she told US Weekly in 2017. “[Cook] checked that off quite quickly.”

And luckily, Cook’s bulldog named Tank seems to fit right in with his new brothers and sisters.

“The adventures of Tank-Berry,” Cuoco captioned a sweet Instagram photo of her pup, Blueberry, posing with Tank.

The animal lovers tied the knot last year in an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

Cuoco and Cook delivered their own wedding vows, which had the bride both laughing and wiping tears from her cheeks, as a guest showed in an Instagram video.

One guest shared the moment Cook and Cuoco were married by her sister Briana Cuoco.

“I love you both so much,” Briana said before joking about how she took an online course to officiate the wedding, making Cuoco kneel over laughing.

Once pronounced husband and wife, the crowd cheered as the couple leaned in for their first kiss as newlyweds.

The couple got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years.