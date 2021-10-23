"We rescued a baby mini rooster," Kaley Cuoco shared with her 7 million Instagram followers, introducing them to Mini Cooper

Kaley Cuoco Introduces Her Adopted Baby Rooster Mini Cooper: 'Welcome to Your New Life'

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed a new addition to her family.

The Flight Attendant Golden Globe nominee, 35, introduced her 7 million Instagram followers to her adopted baby rooster Mini Cooper on Friday, sharing a selfie with the bird to her Story.

"Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in [heart emoji]," Cuoco wrote. "Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!"

She also shared a video of Cooper adjusting to his new environment, perched on the edge of a dog bed with his new stuffed unicorn.

Rita Blackwell, who works at the Lancaster Animal Care Center in Los Angeles County, also bid farewell to Mini Cooper. "Thank you @kaleycuoco for adopting the teeniest, tiniest little rooster there ever was #seenequalssaved," she wrote on Instagram.

"Mini Cooper was adored at the Lancaster Animal Care Cemter [sic] @lancasteranimalslaco and would often spend time in the offices with staff while they worked!" Blackwell added. "Everyone came out to say goodbye and send him on his way - they even packed up his favorite toy to go home with. Happy new life, cherished and adored, with a family of littles."

Cuoco has made her love of animals known in the past, having ridden horses since she was a teenager. The avid equestrian retired her beloved show horse Bionetty in January, after six years of competing together, writing that their meeting "was love at first sight."

The Big Bang Theory actress, who has worked with PETA in the past, adopted a senior dog named Larry in July with husband Karl Cook, whom she split from last month. "When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!" she wrote at the time. "He's a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed."

She previously told PEOPLE that she and Cook, 30, a fellow equestrian, connected over their mutual love of animals. "I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show," Cuoco said.

"It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning," she added. "We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport."

