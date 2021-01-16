"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years," Kaley Cuoco wrote in a heartbreaking tribute to her late canine companion

Kaley Cuoco's Beloved Dog Norman Dies: 'You Will Always Have My Heart'

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her dog Norman.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday, penning a heartfelt tribute to her canine companion.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," Cuoco wrote alongside two black-and-white photos of herself and the pit bull mix.

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart," the Big Bang Theory alum added.

Cuoco, who also named her production company — Yes, Norman Productions — after the dog, went on to share a slideshow of images of the pair together over the years on her Instagram Story.

Opening up about the moment Norman came into her life, Cuoco previously shared that she "knew right away" that he was the perfect dog for her.

"I wanted this dog to be in my life," the animal lover and advocate told The Los Angeles Times in 2017 of Norman, who had a broken leg when she adopted him at the age of 2.

"My main man!! Norman, love of my life for always," she wrote in a loving tribute to her pup the following year. "This guy has saved me in more ways than I can explain."

News of Norman's death comes months after Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook mourned the death of another family pet.

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest. For that, I am happy," Cook, 30, wrote in a touching post dedicated to their dog Petunia, whom they adopted when she was already a senior. "We did what we [could], adopted Petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything."

"She is resting at peace, with everyday's sunset to warm her. That is what matters most," Cook continued. "Petunia, it is not the amount of time together, but it's [the] affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you."

Cuoco also memorialized the dog on her Instagram Stories at the time, making sure to give a shout-out to Paws For Life K9 Rescue, the nonprofit that rescued Petunia and where they adopted her from.