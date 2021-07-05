Kaley Cuoco Adopts 'Ginormous' Senior Dog After Death of Beloved Pet Norman Earlier This Year

Kaley Cuoco shared the heartbreaking news in January that her beloved dog Norman had died

Kaley Cuoco is welcoming a new furry member to her family.

On Sunday, the Flight Attendant star, 35, announced that she and her husband Karl Cook adopted a senior dog named Larry, sharing several photos of the adorable addition to Instagram.

Cuoco said that the rescue dog is a "9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love" whom she and Cook are already "obsessed" with.

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry!" Cuoco wrote alongside several sweet photos with the dog. "Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️ (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"

Kaley cuoco dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Kaley cuoco dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Kaley cuoco dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Cuoco also shared a series of adorable shots of her first few days with Larry on her Instagram Story. In one picture, the actress pointed out that Larry is the "size of a horse and I could ride him lol."

Cuoco also said Larry is "already a barn dog" in another photo as she introduced her new rescue to a horse.

Cuoco's new addition comes nearly six months after the death of her beloved dog Norman, whom she called her "entire world for 14 years."

Back in January, Cuoco shared the heartbreaking news about Norman with a tribute to her canine companion on Instagram.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," Cuoco wrote alongside two black-and-white photos of herself and the pit bull mix.

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart," the Big Bang Theory alum added.

Kaley cuoco dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Kaley cuoco dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Kaley cuoco dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Kaley cuoco adopt dog Credit: Kaley cuoco/ instagram

Cuoco, who also named her production company, Norman Productions, after the dog, went on to share a slideshow of images of the pair together over the years.

Norman's death came just months after Cuoco and her husband mourned the death of another family pet.

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest. For that, I am happy," Cook wrote in a touching post dedicated to their dog Petunia, whom they adopted when she was already a senior. "We did what we [could], adopted Petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything."