Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Rescue Their Second Golden Retriever: 'Merry Christmas to Us'

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick now have an extra four-legged plus-one this holiday season.

On Sunday, the Bachelor Nation couple introduced fans to their new dog, a golden retriever named Pinot, who was rescued from a kill shelter in South Korea. Lovingly nicknamed “Pinot G,” the pup appears to be full of joy in his forever home, after being found in the same shelter as the owners’ other golden, Ramen.

“A Christmas surprise came early! We now have Ramen with a side of Pinot!” wrote Tartick, 31, on Instagram, paired with a photo of the now-family-of-four amid a scenic autumn backdrop. “In just a short time of witnessing it, it’s clear Pinot was Ramen’s long lost best friend and brother…they adore one another.”

Tartick surprised his girlfriend with the new addition, working with San Diego-based nonprofit organization Bunny’s Buddies to adopt Pinot — all while keeping the process a secret.

“I sent [Kaitlyn] a photo of Pinot a few weeks back because he reminded me so much of Ramen and it was instant love. Jason texted me right away and said he wanted to surprise Kaitlyn with him so I said, let’s do it 🤗,” read a caption on the Bunny’s Buddies Instagram page. “This was a HARD secret to keep, not only from Kaitlyn but from the World too as these two are unbearably cute and truly best friends.”

The former Bachelorette star, 34, was clearly more than on board with the adoption, sharing on Instagram a photo of herself holding the dog with an excited smile.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍,” she began her caption, later adding, “I was so worried how Ramen would react… But let me tell you.. You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

She continued: “Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart.”

Bristowe, who even started a separate Instagram page for her famous fur babies titled Ramen Paired with Pinot, said managing another pet with her busy schedule won’t be an issue because to her, the act of providing a home to an animal outweighs any potential hassles.

“I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work,” she wrote in her caption. “This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1.”

Ramen officially joined the family in June, after Bristowe said he was found on the streets with broken legs.

“I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. ❤️,” Bristowe wrote in the dog’s voice on her Instagram account over the summer.