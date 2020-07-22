"Still not over this and never will be," Musgraves wrote of the adorable encounter

Kacey Musgraves Shares Photos of Baby Deer Who Kept Visiting Her: ‘Made This Year Hurt a Little Less’

Oh, deer! Kacey Musgraves has an unexpected, very adorable, little visitor at her doorstep.

A few weeks after Musgraves and her singer-songwriter husband, Ruston Kelly, both 31, announced that they would be splitting up after two years of marriage, the Golden Hour singer is finding happiness in the form of a new house guest: a baby deer.

"Still not over this and never will be," Musgraves started off the caption of a slideshow of photos and videos of a baby deer on Instagram.

She added, seemingly alluding to her split from Kelly, "It made this year hurt a little less for just a few. 🍼💕 "

The singer explained that, like a real-life Disney princess, the tiny deer "kept visiting" her, and added that it is "such a beautiful memory."

If her Instagram post is any indication, the deer appears to have made itself right at home, even spending some time with Musgraves' dog, Pepper, whom she rescued with Kelly at the end of January this year. Other photos include the tiny deer showing up at Musgraves' window, on her front doorstep and lying camouflaged in some leaves. And just when you think it can't get any cuter, a video shows the baby deer licking the singer's hand as she pets it.

Don't worry, her woodland friend was eventually reunited with its mom, an event Musgraves got to witness from her window.

Musgraves' famous pals were quick to comment on the adorable post, with Kendall Jenner writing, "no way!!!!! oh my god 😫😫🥰🥰" and singer Mary Lambert commenting, "Ok go on, Snow White!!!"

The post comes one day after Musgraves posted her first emotional Instagram post following her divorce announcement.

In the shimmering artwork, the "Butterflies" singer is seen hugging her knees to her chest while looking over her shoulder with sparkling tears streaming down her face.

Musgraves is wearing a set of diamond undergarments with matching rings around her arms and legs as well as a set of glistening angel wings attached to her back.