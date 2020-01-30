Kacey Musgraves and Husband Ruston Kelly Adopt Adorable Rescue Puppy: 'Meet Pepper'

Kacey Musgraves and husband Ruston Kelly just became puppy parents!

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that she and her husband of two years just adopted a small rescue pup that they named “Pepper.”

In a series of adorable snaps shared to her Instagram Story, Musgraves introduced the newest member of her family to her followers. The first snap showed the spotted tri-colored puppy looking up at her new dog mom while sitting on a red carpet in their home, which the singer captioned “meet Pepper.”

Musgraves, 31, then shared a heartwarming snap of the puppy smiling widely in Kelly’s arms, revealing that they had “rescued her yesterday [Tuesday].”

“Our lil pound puppy,” the singer captioned the last snap of Pepper, still in her new owner’s arms.

The “High Horse” singer and her husband, 31, tied the knot in a bohemian southern wedding in Tennessee in October 2017. The couple first met while attending a songwriters showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Musgraves told Glamour last year.

“His songs made me really emotional,” she told the publication. “I thought, ‘This guy’s really clever, whoever he is.’ “

The two started talking and, a few months later, Kelly went over to Musgraves’ house to write. “And then it was ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right,” Musgraves said. “I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

Musgraves said that time period was a “big opening of heart” for her, and ultimately helped her write her Grammy-winning album, Golden Hour.

“I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light,” she said. “After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.”

“If I wouldn’t have blocked off time to get off the road and try to create a new album and have the time to explore creatively, it makes me wonder if I would have met him,” she continued. “It was perfect timing.”