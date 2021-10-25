Members of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin community celebrated K9 officer Riggs' recovery after being shot in the forehead last week while on duty

'Sweet' K9 Officer Welcomed Home from Hospital After Getting Shot in the Head: 'He's a Hero'

Welcome back, Riggs!

A K9 officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin has recovered and is being hailed a "hero" after recovering from a gunshot wound sustained while apprehending a suspect tied to several murders in Chicago.

The eight-year-old German shepherd, named Riggs, is back at home, police say, after spending time in the hospital. Riggs was shot in the forehead Thursday while on duty. Following the incident, Riggs was taken to an emergency veterinarian facility in northern Illinois.

"They brought him in, we triage him and they decided we just kind of had to see what was all going on," veterinarian Dr. Taylor Naef told ABC7. "We stabilized him [and] he was a little shaky after taking a bullet to the head."

Police dog shot by Chicago murder suspect released from hospital, expected to make ‘full recovery' Credit: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office

Following his treatment and recovery, Riggs was able to leave Buffalo Grove Vet Clinic on Sunday. To celebrate, human and K9 officers gathered outside the animal hospital to give Riggs a hard-earned "hero's welcome" as he left the facility.

"We are grateful for the amount of support received by surrounding agencies and the Kenosha County community. Welcome back, Riggs!!!" the department wrote on Facebook alongside photos from the sweet moment. Photos show Riggs getting greeted by a procession of his supporters from the community.

Sheriff David Beth recalled the moment Riggs — who has spent five years on the police force — was injured, calling the dog a "hero" for his actions.

"In a lot of ways, he's a hero today because he at least initially took the suspect down, kept him from running onto the Highway 50," he said, NBC Chicago reports. "In my world, Riggs is a hero and possibly saved someone else from being injured."

Riggs and his handler, Deputy Terry Tift, are taking time away from work following Riggs's recovery.

"It has been a rough few days," Tifft told ABC7 before thanking both Riggs and the community.