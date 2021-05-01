This Cooling Pet Tent Keeps Dogs from Overheating in the Summer — and It’s on Sale

If you can't wait for sunbathing sessions in the summer heat, your dog is probably ready, too. While many dogs love running around in the sunshine or hopping into the pool for a quick swim, it's key to keep pups cooled during the summer months. Overheating and dehydration can lead to serious health issues, so it's important to ensure dogs are drinking lots of water on hot days — and creating a cooled rest area can help as well. Pet parents on Amazon say elevated pet beds that encourage air circulation are great, but if you want some more sun protection, then a canopy is the way to go.