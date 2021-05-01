This Cooling Pet Tent Keeps Dogs from Overheating in the Summer — and It’s on Sale
If you can't wait for sunbathing sessions in the summer heat, your dog is probably ready, too. While many dogs love running around in the sunshine or hopping into the pool for a quick swim, it's key to keep pups cooled during the summer months. Overheating and dehydration can lead to serious health issues, so it's important to ensure dogs are drinking lots of water on hot days — and creating a cooled rest area can help as well. Pet parents on Amazon say elevated pet beds that encourage air circulation are great, but if you want some more sun protection, then a canopy is the way to go.
K&H Pet Products' Pet Cot Canopy is one of the best-rated options on Amazon, with more than 1,400 ratings and a 4.3-star grade. Reviewers have called the tent a "great addition to [their dogs'] pet beds," and many say it's "worth every penny." That's not to say K&H's Pet Canopy is going to cost you much: The largest size is $35, while the smallest option is on sale for just $16 right now.
It's important to note that this pet tent is sold without an elevated pet bed, so if you don't already own one, you can pick one up easily from Amazon — like K&H's version with more than 9,000 reviews. With your pet bed in hand, all you have to do is plug the poles into the corner holes of the cot and pull the cover over the rods while tying the canopy's elastic bands over the bed legs.
Reviewers say that their dogs love it. "We bought this as an easy and compact way to let our dog have a comfortable bed when we travel," said a pet parent. "Our pup loves it so much that we leave it up in the house all the time now." Others have even fit it onto their bike baskets, with a shopper saying that it was a "perfect fit."
Another added that the pet tent remains sturdy once added to the cot. "My dog loves to lay on it, on the patio, in the shade, in the summer," the shopper wrote. "She doesn't come in dirty from trying to cool off in the grass now. It is sturdy enough once you put it together, set all four legs on the ground and the dog jumps onto it."
The K&H Pet Cot Canopy comes in three sizes to fit the brand's pet cots, and the small and medium options are even on sale. Shop them below at Amazon now.
