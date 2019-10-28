Amazon’s Best-Selling Heated Cat House Just Got a Crazy Cute Makeover — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Image zoom

It looks like those viral Christmas tree cat beds officially have competition.

The K&H Pet Products Insulated Kitty House is Amazon’s best-selling cat house, thanks to over 3,000 pet owners and caretakers who left it five-star reviews because their cats fell in love with it. The waterproof cat bed can be used both outdoors and indoors, comes with a heating pad insert, and shoppers say it’s super easy to assemble.

While the popular cat house has only been available in an olive color on Amazon, K&H recently updated the product listing to include three adorable new styles that are meant to look like a barn, cottage, and log cabin. Plus, all of the houses, including the new designs, are on sale right now. You can snag the original green for under $60 with a coupon, while the new designs are currently 50 percent off from the original $160 price tag if you preorder them before their official release date on November 15.

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Insulated Kitty House, $57.79 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

A majority of shoppers who purchase the insulated cat house tend to use it outdoors to help strays they’re taking care of stay warm during the winter, and can’t stop raving about how well it works to keep them safe and warm. Others who bought it for their indoor/outdoor cats also can’t stop singing its praises.

“This heated house is amazing! It is made super well and my cat loves it. It seems to be very durable, not flimsy at all. Very easy to assemble too. The heating pad cover is very comfortable. I have it on my covered porch, but sometimes the rain blows in and so far it seems rain proof. It can get very cold where I live so the flaps (doors) are nice to keep the warmth in and stop the wind from blowing through this house,” one customer wrote. “This is something you must have for your kitty. I think it will last for years. I researched a lot of different kitty homes before purchasing this one. I’m glad I chose it.”

Reviewers often emphasize that the insulated cat house is high quality and “worth every penny,” plus, it even comes in an unheated option, and a roomier, extra wide design that’s also on sale. While the product is the best-selling cat house on Amazon, it’s also the number one best-selling item in its Dog Crates, Houses, and Pens category, as it’s large enough to fit a small dog, according to shoppers.

K&H Pet Products also designs other insulated and self-warming cat and dog homes, beds, and pads — most of which are on sale right now. Below, shop some of our favorite cozy pet products from the brand, and check out its entire storefront on Amazon here.

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Heated Pet Bed, $55.99 (orig. $87.49); amazon.com

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Lounge Sleeper Pet Bed, $26.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Heated Pet Bed, $27.89 (orig. $31.49); amazon.com

Buy It! K&H Thermo Snuggly Sleeper Dog Bed, $63.65; amazon.com