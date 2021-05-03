Justin Theroux Explains His 'Formal Friday' Dinners with His Dog Kuma: 'What Else Was I Doing?'

Justin Theroux has never been closer with his pit bull mix Kuma, since adopting her in 2018.

The two-time Emmy Award winner, 49, recently explained how he and his rescue dog Kuma started having "Friday Formal" dinners together while quarantining during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"New York, at the time, was in the midst of the pandemic," Theroux said Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We were in the thick of it. That was in March, April, May, somewhere around then, when we were sort of ground zero."

Theroux has shared adorable photos from these intimate dinners to his Instagram, which show the Leftovers actor dressed to the nines in a full suit and tie, and Kuma sitting at the table next to him with her own plate.

"Jimmy Kimmel, our friend, was doing 'Formal Fridays' over there on the West Coast with you for Children's Hospital LA," Theroux added in his Ellen interview. "And so I decided to participate. Also, because what else was I doing? I had nothing else to do. So, I could spend all day getting us ready for those dinners and making those dinners. I would make her a little meal, and she would eat that."

The Lady and the Tramp actor has been a doting dog dad to his furry friend since he first adopted her in June 2018. He was passing through Austin, Texas, when he stopped in a shelter and "fell in love" with the Hurricane Harvey rescue.

He recently raved to PEOPLE about Kuma, who accompanied him to Mexico to shoot his upcoming AppleTV+ series The Mosquito Coast. "It's gonna sound slightly odd, but honestly, waking up with her, it's my favorite thing," Theroux said.

"She fully puts her head on the pillows. I mean, she sleeps like people. And it's really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you," he added.

