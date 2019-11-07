Justin Theroux Covers Adoption Fees for 4 Shelter Dogs, Asks Jennifer Aniston to Rescue a Pup

Justin Theroux is basically Santa for dogs.

The Lady and Tramp actor, who is the proud papa to rescue dog Kuma, is helping shelter animals find homes in his free time.

On Thursday, Theroux, 48, posted on Instagram that he and Kuma were working in Camarillo, California, on Wednesday when they noticed they were right near Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS).

“KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them… and the human SAINTS that take care of them. We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS…. Like ZUMO, SHOTTI … A puppy that doesn’t even HAVE name yet… AND… a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us,” Theroux wrote on Instagram of he and Kuma’s visit to the shelter.

Moved by the sight of the adoptable canines, and thinking back to Kuma’s own rescue beginnings, Theroux decided to make it easier for four of VCAS’s dogs — Zumo, Shotti, Stella and the nameless puppy — to find forever homes.

“KUMA used to be JUST like them… without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them….ALL of their adoption fees have been paid… Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see… once rescued, they take care of you,” the actor added in his post, where he also shared photos of the four lucky pups.

Theroux didn’t stop there. Along with covering the adoption fees for the four dogs, he also tagged two of his famous friends in his Instagram post as potential adopters: Selena Gomez and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too,” Theroux wrote on the post after tagging Aniston, 50, and referencing her impressive arrival on Instagram.

The Morning Show star, 50, joined the social media platform in October, sharing a photo from a recent Friends cast reunion as her first post. The post temporarily broke Instagram and helped Aniston earn the Guinness World Record for fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram.