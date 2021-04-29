Speaking with PeopleTV on Thursday, the star spoke about his love for his rescue pup who recently accompanied him on the Mexico set of AppleTV+'s The Mosquito Coast

Justin Theroux Loves 'Waking Up' with His Rescue Pit Bull Mix, Kuma: 'It's My Favorite Thing'

Justin Theroux loves waking up to puppy cuddles.

Speaking with PeopleTV on Thursday, Theroux spoke about his love for Kuma, his rescue pit bull mix who recently accompanied him on the Mexico set of AppleTV+'s The Mosquito Coast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's gonna sound slightly odd, but honestly, waking up with her," the actor said when asked his favorite pass time with Kuma.

"It's my favorite thing, cause she'll lay there like this," he said, imitating the pooch laying in bed. "She fully puts her head of the pillows, I mean she sleeps like people. And it's really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you."

Theroux has shared several candid moments with Kuma on his Instagram in the past, including a candle-lit "date night" and games of chess.

Watch the full episode of People (The TV Show!) , streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the @PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

In December, he shared a slideshow of Kuma happily looking out a car window while the duo were in Mexico filming The Mosquito Coast, in which Theroux stars alongside Melissa George. The series — based on a novel by Theroux's uncle Paul Theroux — makes its debut on Apple's streaming platform Friday.

According to Theroux's Instagram stories at the time, Kuma was rescued from the devastating aftermath of the hurricane and brought to a high-kill shelter. Before she could be euthanized, she was pulled from the shelter by A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue in Conroe, Texas.

Theroux, a pet adoption and pit bull advocate, first heard about the dog while working with rescue group Austin Pets Alive!, and drove to Houston to check on her until she was ready for adoption.