Justin Theroux Has a New Love in His Life! Meet Kuma the Rescue Pit Bull

After spending time with Sienna Miller, Emma Stone and Laura Harrier over the past month, Justin Theroux was recently photographed with a new lady by his side.

Kuma the rescue dog has appeared to have stolen The Leftovers star’s heart.

On Sunday, Theroux, 46, introduced his new pet on Instagram. The post features a sweet shot of Kuma, which means bear in Japanese, and goes on to thank all the of the people who made the pit bull’s adoption possible.

According to the actor’s Instagram stories, a dirty, injured and sad-looking Kuma was rescued from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and brought to a “high-kill shelter.” Before the pit bull could be euthanized she was pulled from the shelter by A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue in Conroe, Texas.

As their name suggests, the non-profit gave Kuma a chance to heal and grow more confident. Theroux, a pet adoption and pit bull advocate, first heard about the dog while working with rescue group Austin Pets Alive!

With his interest peaked by the pooch, Theroux drove to Houston to meet Kuma. She wasn’t ready to come home with the famous dog dad yet, but Theroux “always checked on her,” he wrote on his series of Instagram stories detailing Kuma’s rescue.

After patiently waiting, the actor got word that Kuma was ready to be adopted. Unfortunately, Theroux had one more hurdle to clear before he could get Kuma home. Since many commercial airlines won’t fly bully breeds, the famous animal lover had to find another way to get his new fur baby home to New York City.

Thankfully, Pilot N Paws, a non-profit organization made of up of volunteer pilots willing to fly adopted pets to their new homes, stepped in and offered to give Kuma a ride.

On Friday, Kuma landed in “NYC-ish” and met her new forever family. Theroux greeted Kuma in tears at the airport, gave her a big hug and took her home to a new life filled with care and affection.

Since this sweet moment, the pair has already been spotted out on the town enjoying a sun-fill walk together hand-in-leash.

Now’s that a love story!